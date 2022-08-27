Aroldis Chapman lands on 15-day IL with scary injury after getting a tattoo

Aroldis Chapman’s 2022 MLB season gets another wild twist, with Jack Curry of YES Network reporting that the New York Yankees relief pitcher has been placed on the injured list due to a lower-body injury he sustained after getting a…tattoo.

Aroldis Chapman was placed on the 15-day IL due to a leg infection from a recent tattoo via multiple sources. pic.twitter.com/Beyhn7U1BK — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 27, 2022

The news of this Aroldis Chapman injury came just when the Yankees are in the middle of finally managing to get it together after an incredibly bad start to the second half of the 2022 season. The Yankees are on a five-game undefeated streak following a 3-2 victory over the Oakland A’s on Friday on the road. New York is scheduled to play the A’s in the third leg of a four-game series in the Bronx Saturday night — a few hours after the breaking news of Aroldis Chapman’s injury.

It’s been a while since Aroldis Chapman last saw action on the mound. The last time he pitched was on August 19th, and as it turned out, it was mainly due to the aforementioned leg infection.

While Chapman has been an adventure on the mound for the Yankees this season, this is certainly another painful blow to the team’s already banged-up bullpen. Clay Holmes, who became the Yankees’ go-to closer during Aroldis Chapman’s earlier absence due to an Achilles issue, is also currently on the injured list with the likes of Scott Effross, Miguel Castro, Zack Britton, and Albert Abreu. For now, the Yankees could turn to Lou Trivino for closer duties.

On the season, Aroldis Chapman has nine saves, 4.70 ERA, and 1.435 WHIP in 30.2 innings across 36 games.