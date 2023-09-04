The New York Yankees calling up their top prospects led to immediate success. They swept the Houston Astros in a road series as Jasson “the Martian” Dominguez dominated in Space City. But catcher Austin Wells also impressed with his veteran-like ability to work with pitchers.

Wells recorded two hits, two RBI and a run in his first three games with the Yankees. It wasn’t the most auspicious start at the plate for New York's new six-hole hitter. Behind it, though, is where the 24-year-old showed how he's an ascending prospect.

Michael King, who allowed just one earned run in five innings against the Astros, already loves working with Wells. He said that the rookie catcher played a big part in his first-ever win as a starter, which came against one of the best teams in baseball. King pinpointed a time when Wells tweaked his location on King's sinker in order to put it in a great location, saying that the ability to adjust on the fly makes him “a phenomenal player.”

King talks about where he likes his catchers to set up for front hip sinkers and gives Wells credit for making the adjustments pic.twitter.com/ekSXrqpO09 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) September 4, 2023

“I think he had a great gameplan going in. I think he's phenomenal [at] adjusting. A great communicator,” King said of Wells. “We had a ton of conversations in between innings about what we think they were doing, what they were sitting on, different sequences used. I loved working with him.”

The Yankees needed an infusion of excitement after a nine-game losing streak sunk their chances at making the postseason, which now sit at 0.1 percent. Calling up Wells and Dominguez and playing them alongside other youngsters like Anthony Volpe, Everson Pereira, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza gave them some new life. Stealing a series against the archrival Astros surely made it all the more exciting to see the youngsters shine, even if it won’t reverse their playoff fortunes.

Another thing the Yankees need is a long-term opinion at the catcher spot. Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka are fine veteran options but won’t be major players that help the team win down the line. Austin Wells getting experience in the big leagues, even though it’s for a short while, provides him with valuable insight and learning experiences that can kickstart a productive offseason.