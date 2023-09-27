The New York Yankees are eliminated from the 2023 playoffs after a very disappointing regular season, but catcher Austin Wells' home run on Monday against Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano to give the Yankees a 2-0 win is an encouraging sign for the team that has started to have a bit of a youth movement in the last month or so. Wells described the feeling of hitting that home run in that spot.

“It's unbelievable,” Austin Wells said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “Coming in here and having a hit like that in the late innings is what you play the game for. It felt good, and I'm glad I had the opportunity to be out there in that situation.”

Wells had struggled with the bat when he first came up to MLB alongside Jasson Dominguez at the beginning of September. However, he seems to have adjusted to MLB pitching a bit, hitting three home runs in the last week, two against the Blue Jays. The opposite-field home run against Jordan Romano on Tuesday is arguably the most impressive. The other two home runs were long blasts at Yankee Stadium.. Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about Wells' adjustment and skills at the plate.

“You've seen from the jump that he's hitter-ish in the box. He's got that,” Aaron Boone said, via Hoch. “Now he's starting to get some results and really starting to drive the ball. That's a good one the other way off Romano. He's starting to string together a lot of good at-bats.”

Wells is looking to be the catcher of the future for the Yankees. His performance as of late gives some optimism looking ahead to 2024.