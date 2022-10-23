Bad weather expected at Yankee Stadium as Yankees try to avoid ALCS sweep vs. Astros

The New York Yankees’ season is now officially on the line. They will look to stave off elimination in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. But the game may be delayed due to weather in New York City.

A weather update from the Twitter account New York Metro Weather says that Yankee Stadium will see some rain showers that could impact the game.

“Yankees ALCS Game 4 Weather Update: The forecast continues to look unsettled and cloudy with intermittent showers throughout the day. While not a complete washout, on-and-off rain will likely continue through the evening. The weather may impact the game at some point tonight,” writes New York Metro Weather. “We will have further updates early this afternoon, as the timing of these individual bands of rain becomes more clear. If you’re heading to the game, prepare for generally crappy weather conditions either way.”

The Yankees dealt with rain in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. It pushed back the winner-take-all Game 5 to the day before the ALCS. The Yankees got to start Nestor Cortes in that game thanks to the delay, though the late postponement of the game caused some controversy.

Cortes will take the mound for the Yankees as Lance McCullers Jr. does so for the Astros in Game 4. New York has to find a way to get its offense going in order to stay alive. It will be a massive, near-impossible task for the Yankees to come back and the uncertain weather may not help them in any way this time.