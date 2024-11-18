It is no secret in baseball circles that the New York Yankees' top priority is to re-sign Juan Soto this offseason. In fact, bringing the 26-year-old superstar back might solely determine whether the reigning American League champions had a successful offseason.

Bench coach Brad Ausmus knows it. Ausmus spoke to MLB Network Radio and confirmed that Soto's free agency decision doesn't only dictate what the team will do going forward, it dictates how he will spend his own time this winter.

“Based on what happens with Soto, then we’ll decide what’s second,” Ausmus said of the Yankees' offseason. “I’m not even planning vacation until I found out if we get Soto or not.”

The Yankees traded for Soto last offseason, taking over his contract in his final year of arbitration. The four-time All-Star made $31 million last season, but seems primed to sign a contract worth double-digit years and well over $500 million.

If he elects not to return to the Yankees, the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers are all candidates to land him.

Brad Ausmus explains why Juan Soto is key to the Yankees' batting order

Soto's numbers speak for themselves. In his first season in the Bronx, he hit 41 home runs with a .989 OPS and league-best 128 runs scored.

His value goes beyond his individual stats. As Ausmus explained, the 1-2 punch of Aaron Judge and Soto significantly lengthened the Yankees' lineup, giving the middle of the order plenty of opportunities to drive in runs.

“When you go through Soto and Judge, you’re making any pitcher sweat because not only can they drive themselves in, but they can also just get on base and now if they’re on base, anyone behind them with the next three batters, if they do anything, you’re looking at run scoring chances,” Ausmas said. “And when [Giancarlo Stanton] is swinging the bat well and he’s putting the barrel on the ball, it’s not just going into the gap, it’s going over the wall. So I think what makes Soto and Judge so great — it's not just the ability to hit the ball, but the ability to get on base when they don’t hit the ball.”

Soto became even more important in the 2024 postseason as Judge struggled. At no point was his presence felt more than in the ALCS, where he hit .368 with three home runs over five games. If not for Stanton going nuclear in that series, Soto himself could have easily been MVP.