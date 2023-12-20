Yankees and Bernie Williams could reunite in 2024

Four-time World Series champion and musician Bernie Williams could have a chance to further flex his pipes, this time as an analyst for the New York Yankees. The franchise great is in talks with YES Network on possibly joining the pregame and postgame crew for the 2024 campaign, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Williams could then ultimately find himself in the Yankees' broadcast booth if he were to quickly assimilate to the new role. Despite not being known for having a big personality, fans would likely welcome the chance to see the Puerto Rican native in action. After all, he is a visible reminder of the glory days New York is desperate to recreate.

Williams can too frequently get overlooked for his prominent role on one of the most dominant teams in baseball history, with the Yankees capturing four titles in five years (1996, 98-2000). Derek Jeter is the face of the dynasty, Andy Pettitte set the tone on the mound and Mariano Rivera is the man who closes the door shut. But Williams deserves significant recognition, too.

The five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove center fielder was arguably the best and most complete position player during this dominant stretch. Bernie Williams batted over .300 and hit 25 home runs or more in every regular season in which the club won the World Series, while also enjoying his share of October magic.

Injuries prevented him from becoming a full-fledged Yankee legend and Hall of Fame candidate, but Williams surely left an indelible mark in the Bronx. If a deal is reached with YES, he could bring a nice dose of nostalgia to the air waves, while possibly becoming a part of new memories as well.