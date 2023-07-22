The New York Yankees have been struggling to stay afloat in the American League wild card hunt, but for one night at least, things managed to go their way, thanks in large part to Billy McKinney. McKinney drew the start for Yanks in center field, and had a massive three-run home run in the fourth inning, while also making a pair of difficult catches in the outfield to lead New York to a 5-4 victory.

McKinney is a journeyman outfielder who has spent time with six different teams since entering the league back in 2018, but he may have found himself a home with the Yankees. McKinney has played well in his 30 games of action this season (.247 BA, 5 HR, 11 RBI, .793 OPS) and provided a very honest take on his capabilities after his big game against the Kansas City Royals.

“I’ve always felt like I could play center. I’m not Byron Buxton out there, tracking stuff down, but I think I can play well enough whenever a guy like [Harrison] Bader needs a day. I’m here to help fill in when an opportunity arises.” – Billy McKinney, MLB.com

McKinney sounds like a guy who is looking for more playing time for the Yankees, and after his heroics in this game, he may be putting himself onto Aaron Boone's radar. Harrison Bader is typically New York's center fielder, but he hasn't necessarily been fantastic this year. McKinney still likely will have to prove himself to keep earning at-bats, but he's made a solid impression on his team with his strong play so far this season.