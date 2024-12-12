The New York Yankees fell short of the Juan Soto sweepstakes after he signed with the New York Mets. However, the Yankees general manager Brian Cashman isn't too upset about the outcome. On the Hot Stove Podcast, he explained how his $700+ million offer is one they don't regret.



“I think I did that well before the $700 number,” Cashman said. “No doubt, because of the Steinbrenner family, we’re always big game hunting. They allow us the opportunity to wade into the deep waters but this one was something completely different.



“It honestly seemed like there was a number of teams at a high, at the highest level, like double what anybody’s ever done before, which is unheard of. But again that’s what the free market’s all about and you have to tip your hat to Juan Soto for obviously navigating his career to free agency through three different teams. To put himself in a position to choose for the next 15 years of his life for himself, his family and that’s what it’s all about.”

Brian Cashman isn't upset about the Yankees offer for Juan Soto

The Yankees knew that Soto would test free agency. After all, a plethora of teams were chasing Soto for his services. The Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, among others, were some of the top teams interested. However, signing with the Mets came as a surprise. Even Mets owner Steve Cohen was shocked that they landed Soto. Even though the Yankees offer fell flat, they've used that money for other free agents.

For example, the Yankees signed Max Fried to a $218 million contract. While they're targeting other free agents, not having that money tied up in Soto can do wonders. New York has a pretty old roster, with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton being 32 and 35 years old old, respectively. More of what could've been Soto's money can go into rebuilding the roster.

Another example could be St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. Rumors circulated that he won't be a part of the team starting next season. As a result, they've given him permission to look for a trade. Arenado could be the perfect fit alongside Judge and Stanton. He could replace Soto's power in the lineup and still give them an elite defender at third base.

Despite Cashman's optimism about Soto signing for the largest contract in history, it still stings. Regardless, they'll have to move on. With the extra money, it gives Cashman a little more cash to work with in free agency.