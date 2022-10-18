Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s message to angry fans after Game 5 rain delay debacle

Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was called for rain very late on Monday evening. The starting time for the decisive game was drawn out before it was ultimately postponed. Fans that showed up to Yankee Stadium were rightfully disappointed and general manager Brian Cashman addressed those feelings.

Speaking to reporters, Cashman called the rainout “the worst situation to have” and apologized to Yankees fans for the situation.

“You feel horrible that your fans are sitting through that. They’re hungry. They want to be here. They’re committed,” the Yankees GM said. “The reason they were waiting was because everyone expected us to have good weather once that system cleared. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen. And because of that, unfortunately, a lot of people were forced to wait through some bad weather. And for that, obviously, we’re sorry…I don’t wish that on our fans ever. Nobody wants to have their customers struggle through that type of stuff. We all thought we were playing tonight.”

The Yankees forced Game 5 with a huge win in Game 4. Gerrit Cole’s great pitching helped New York stave off elimination and now will host the final game of the series on Tuesday afternoon.

Although the weather debacle was detrimental to the fans, the Yankees benefited from it as a team. Now, they can send Nestor Cortes to start and have Cole available if needed, which gives them a significant boost. The Guardians will start Aaron Civale with a ticket to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS on the line.