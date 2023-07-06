YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel was hit in the head by a ball in the New York Yankees-Baltimore Orioles game on Wednesday night, and he suffered an orbital fracture on the play, according to the broadcaster.

Stendel “is home resting,” per YES, and “he and his family appreciate everyone's support.”

The scary moment occurred during the bottom of the fifth inning of the contest, when Stendel was struck in the head on a wild throw from Orioles' shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

dude a cameraman at the yankees game got absolutely ROCKED by this errant throw 😨 pic.twitter.com/SSEH2ZNaaj — Evan (@OhChev) July 6, 2023

Henderson was attempting to turn a double play, but overthrew, whipping the ball over the head of first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and hitting Stendel. The cameraman was “well adjacent to the Yankees' first-base dugout,” per MLB.com.

“I hope he's doing all right,” Henderson said after the game, per MLB.com. “My prayers go out to him, and I'm just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to help him in aid.”

“I think I speak for all of us when I say our thoughts are with him,” Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers echoed. “I hope he's doing all right. I hope he's feeling better, and hope to see him back here soon. He had a pretty bad reaction when he got hit, so it was scary to see.”

Players on both teams were understandably extremely concerned, and the game was delayed for 17 minutes while Stendel was attended to.

“When Stendel was carted off, he raised his arm in the air and held up a peace sign, receiving loud cheers from the crowd in the Bronx,” wrote MLB.com's Jake Rill.

UPDATE on cameraman Pete Stendel, who was hit by an errant thrown baseball at last night’s Yankees game: Pete suffered an orbital fracture and is home resting. He and his family appreciate everyone’s support. pic.twitter.com/DzHEdSo5av — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 6, 2023