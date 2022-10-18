David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans

New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar.

In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo of FanNation, Ortiz said that Judge would fit perfectly with the New York Mets. Big Papi would certainly be interested in seeing Judge go to the Yankees’ other rival, the Boston Red Sox, but he laid out a case for why he would fit well with the other New York club.

“I think the Mets should approach (Judge),” Ortiz said, via FanNation. “If I’m the Mets, I would give him $50 million for the next 5-6 years (Judge) would be perfect for the Mets because he’d be hitting second in that lineup, and he can play all three outfield spots.”

Ortiz is correct that Judge would fit great with the Mets, who need another big bat and could lose center fielder Brandon Nimmo in free agency. Every team will be looking Judge’s way this offseason but Judge is hardly worried about that in the slightest right now. He is looking to keep the Yankees’ season alive against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS. However, the reality of his shaky future will hit him soon enough.

It would be tough for the Mets to sign Aaron Judge but they will likely give it a try. There is a significant chance that he leaves the Yankees and it’s possible to imagine him staying in New York but moving to the National League.