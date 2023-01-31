Derek Jeter made a career out of coming up clutch on the field for the Yankees, then delivering a master class on how to answer the tough questions from the New York media off the field. This time it was the Houston media throwing Jeter a curveball, as Astros reporter Brian McTaggart asked the Yankees legend if the Astros could become the first team to repeat as World Series champions since New York back in 2000.

In a sight that Yankees fans know all too well, Jeter measured the question then treaded carefully with his answer, giving praise- but not too much praise- to the Astros, a club that New York fans currently have no love for.

“Just seems like regardless of what happens they just seem to replenish every year, which is important for you to have sustainable success.”

Derek Jeter acknowledged just how hard it is to win one World Series.

But the Yankees legend also gave credit where credit is due, saying that the Astros “seem to replenish every year”, much like the New York dynasties of the late ’90s and early 2000s did.

But the brilliance of Jeter’s answer is that neither club’s fanbase will get too riled up about it.

He made sure to pay his respects to the Astros, the defending World Series champs.

But he also didn’t praise them too much, clearly knowing that the Astros are a touchy subject with Yankees fans at the moment after they swept them in the 2022 ALCS to knock them out of the playoffs for the fourth time in their last seven trips to the postseason.

Clearly, Derek Jeter has still got it when it comes to tap dancing around questions from the media.