Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number

There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team held a jersey number retirement ceremony for the former outfielder, which was its first such pre-game event since the organization retired Derek Jeter’s No. 2 jersey number in 2017. Overall, O’Neill is the 23rd player or manager in franchise history to receive such an honor.

Multiple players who played alongside O’Neill during his run with the Yankees were not able to attend the ceremony, including Jeter. At the least, he did send out a video message and also took to Twitter to issue his congratulations to one of the pivotal players from the Yankees’ late 1990s dynasty.

I’m so disappointed I couldn’t be there in person. Congratulations @PaulONeillYES on a well-deserved honor! https://t.co/V7Ur9yyBzw — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) August 21, 2022

O’Neill shined over his nine-season run with the Yankees, as he posted a .303 batting average and belted 185 total home runs. He was also among the more standout performers during the Yankees’ run of five World Series appearances in six seasons, which included hitting .474 in the 2000 World Series against the New York Mets.

O’Neill was not the last player to don the No. 21 for the AL East powerhouse, as longtime reliever LaTroy Hawkins wore it for a short period of time in the 2008 season. But now, no talent will ever again wear this jersey number while featuring for the Yankees, as the former five-time All-Star is in quite an exclusive club in team history.