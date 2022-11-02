Derek Jeter’s hilariously accurate take on rabid Phillies fans amid World Series

Derek Jeter is in the City of Brotherly Love Tuesday as part of the FOX Sports crew covering Game 3 of the 2022 World Series matchup between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies. Before the game started, the former New York Yankees shortstop shared some of his thoughts about why Phillies fans are a unique bunch, to put it mildly.

“The best way to say it is these fans are engaged. They will let you know what they think about you, your family, your family members, anyone that you know — your friends — it doesn’t make a difference.”

"The best way to say it is these fans are engaged." 😂@derekjeter talks about the Philadelphia fans and his admiration for @Phillies manager Rob Thomson. pic.twitter.com/w7ys5QMYeo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 1, 2022

Philadelphia fans have become notorious for their wild behavior when showing support for their teams, including, of course, their beloved Phillies. Jeter was speaking from experience, having played for nearly two decades in the majors, which included several trips to Philadelphia, non more memorable than the 2009 World Series between the Yankees and the Phillies.

Astros ace Justin Verlander has already gotten a warm welcome from Phillies fans when Houston arrived in the city ahead of Tuesday night’s game, though, that was more of a friendlier nature than what Jeter was trying to paint in describing Philadelphia faithful. Either way, everyone should now have a clearer idea of how it’s like to be a visiting player in Philly.

The Phillies have a golden opportunity to finally bring a World Series trophy to Philadelphia for the first time since 2008 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in five games in that year’s edition of the World Series.