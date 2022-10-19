The New York Yankees came out as the victors in a grueling five-game ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. Just days prior, the outlook on the 99-win team wasn’t exactly as sunny.

Aaron Boone was clearly feeling the heat after a Game 3 loss put them down 2-1, with a managerial decision right at the forefront of their defeat. Boone decided not to deploy lights out closer Clay Holmes in a ninth inning save situation, which eventually saw the Guardians mount a comeback to take command of the series.

But the Yankees managed to stave off elimination with resounding wins in Games four and five. At least one veteran New York sports reporter believes that those two games could very well be the difference in Aaron Boone keeping his job – and it’s hard to disagree.

Via New York Post:

“No team official would ever admit it for public consumption, but I think Boone could’ve very easily been fired if an opponent with no business winning this Division Series had toppled his. Cleveland had spent roughly $180 million less on payroll than the Yankees did, and hit exactly half the number of home runs (254-127).

So, yes, nine out of every 10 Yankees fans would’ve been calling for Boone’s head had Game 5 gone south. And after great deliberation, I’m guessing owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman would’ve presented them that head.”

The Yankees have made the playoffs in all five seasons since Aaron Boone took over in 2018. However, they haven’t been able to get over the hump with just one ALCS appearance to show prior to this year. It’s hard to imagine an ALDS exit following a tumultuous season would have sparked much confidence in Boone going forward, particularly with the glaring misstep most felt he made in Game 3.

But instead, his Yankees move on – and likely so does Aaron Boone.