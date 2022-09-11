DJ LeMahieu gets optimistic update regarding return to Yankees

The New York Yankees are mired by injury, but it seems reinforcements are on their way. DJ LeMahieu is among the Yankees players currently shelved with an injury, as the star infielder has been battling a toe ailment throughout the month of August and into September. After landing on the IL during the week, LeMahieu is already honed in on his return. According to Pete Caldara, the Yankees are hopeful that LeMahieu could be back in the Bronx as soon as Tuesday, Sept. 20 when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Sept. 20 timeline puts DJ on track to return for the Yankees’ next homestand. The Yankees are currently wrapping up a home series against the Tampa Bay Rays before setting out on the road for matchups against the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers.

While the star infielder won’t be available for those two series, he’s confident he’ll be back shortly after, and hopefully his production at the plate will return along with him. The toe injury severely slowed LeMahieu down during the second half of the season.

Across 83 games in the first half of the season, DJ LeMahieu slashed .279/.383/.403 with 8 home runs and 35 RBI. Since then, he’s logged an abysmal .641 OPS with a .226 batting average, 4 home runs, and 11 RBI across 37 games. The month of August, in particular, was a rough stretch for the veteran infielder. LeMahieu hit just .211 with a .550 OPS throughout 24 games in August, clearly being hampered by the toe injury that eventually landed him on the IL.

The Yankees are fighting to hold onto their lead in the AL East after a brutal second half saw them lose their grasp on the division. The Rays are hot on their heels, and the Yankees are missing a plethora of key players as the injury bug rears its ugly head. LeMahieu’s return will be crucial for the Bombers as they look to put their recent woes behind them.