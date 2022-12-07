By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

If you ask New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, he believes that Aaron Judge feels that the right choice is to go back to the Big Apple and continue to build his legend there as a baseball player, per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

“I’ve always felt that way with Aaron, and I always feel like he certainly belongs in pinstripes, and a guy of his stature and his greatness hopefully spends his entire career into Monument Park and into the Hall of Fame as a Yankee. He certainly feels that way, and that would be the hope.”

In November, Hal Steinbrenner said he believed Aaron Judge wants to remain with the Yankees. This is what Aaron Boone said when I asked Boone if he also believed Judge wants to stay. pic.twitter.com/EXirjlLUep — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) December 7, 2022

A report Tuesday afternoon from MLB insider Jon Heyman had Aaron Judge pegged as good as gone for the Yankees, with the San Francisco Giants apparently winning the battle for the baseball superstar in free agency. However, that turned out to be not true — for now. The Yankees are still hoping that Judge would eventually still choose to go back to them and play in New York pinstripes for several more years.

Judge is easily the most-coveted asset in baseball this offseason. Following the historic 2022 MLB campaign in which he broke the American League’s single-season record with 62 home runs and also won the 2022 MLB AL MVP, Judge is expected to land a mega-sized contract from whichever team he ends up signing with.

The Yankees can still be that team. Given their financial power and their status as a big-league market franchise, they will always be a contender to sign the hulking outfielder, who will turn 31 next April.