‘Don’t forget this feeling’: Aaron Judge reveals epic message to Yankees after 2021 MLB Playoff loss

The New York Yankees suffered an early exit in the 2021 MLB playoffs when the Boston Red Sox trounced them in the Wild Card round. Now as they start the 2022 postseason after a bye week, Aaron Judge and co. are ready to use last year’s heartbreak to fuel their World Series bid.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their American League Division Series with the Cleveland Guardians, Judge was asked on how their playoffs defeat last year motivates him. He then shared what he told the Yankees right after the painful loss–a message that still rings true and even better at this point of the year.

“Don’t forget this feeling. Think about this feeling right here. How sick you feel. How upset you are, how mad you are,” Judge said to the Yankees, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

It has been 13 years since the Yankees won the World Series, which is the longest drought for the franchise in the past 100 years. Naturally, the frustration that every loss brings is heavy.

Fortunately, the change in atmosphere around the Yankees is obvious. While they are using the past failures as motivation, it is clear on Aaron Judge and the rest of the team that they have moved on from it.

The 2022 MLB playoffs is a different ball game now, and they understand what they need to do to change their fortunes this time around.

Judge is coming off a record-breaking season, and hopes are high he can be the catalyst to put an end to the fans’ long World Series wait. Everything starts Tuesday when the ALDS starts at the Yankee Stadium.