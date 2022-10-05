Estimated value of Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball with Yankees, revealed

There is a reason everybody wanted that 62nd home run ball from New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. A $2 million reason or more to be exact.

Starting from his 60th home run this season, experts have already predicted that Judge’s HR balls could fetch a combined $20 million in the sports memorabilia market. Now, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the latest one is worth at least $2 million.

Of course that price could increase, especially considering the significance of the feat. Judge surpassed Roger Maris’ franchise and American League record for the most home runs in a single season, and that counts for something. Certainly, that HR ball is set to be pricier than his 60th or 61st.

The lucky fan that caught Aaron Judge's historic 62nd HR ball is being taken by security to have the ball authenticated. It's expected to be worth at least $2 MILLION, per @BNightengale.pic.twitter.com/6BwNp1CZ8X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 5, 2022

The man who caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball has been identified as Corey Youmans. He was immediately escorted by police after he got the historic item to get it authenticated.

It remains to be seen, however, if Youmans has any plans on selling the ball. While it is projected to sell for a lot of money, the guy is actually not in desperate need for the cash. As reported, he is actually working as vice president of investment firm Fisher Investments, a company that manages $197 billion in assets worldwide

With that said, it won’t be a surprise at all if the man decides to keep it and wait for its value to go higher. After all, the Yankees are going to the playoffs and have a chance to compete in the World Series.