Aaron Judge is used to the hysteria and chaos that comes with playing for the perpetually scrutinized New York Yankees. But little could have prepared him for ex-ESPN reporter Marly Rivera’s NSFW encounter with another reporter, which took place just a step away from the autograph-signing superstar.

The leaked video was released by TMZ, and gave viewers a little more clarity of the now-infamous incident at Yankee Stadium from April 18th. Rivera reportedly had set up an interview with the American League home run record-holder. Freelancer Ivon Gaete approached the area also looking to speak with Judge for a piece she was doing on Los Angeles Angeles’ unicorn Shohei Ohtani.

Things got ugly from there.

Rivera very clearly calls Gaete a “f*****g c***.” The recipient of the verbal attack was dismayed. Rivera, who had been with ESPN for years, was dismissed from the company on Wednesday.

“There were extenuating circumstances but that in no way is an excuse for my actions,” Rivera said, via TMZ. “I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.”

Rivera seems to be insinuating that her punishment is a bit extreme. The journalism industry can be cutthroat at times, but no one wants to ever see that type of language spewed. In front of children no less. And you can’t forget Aaron Judge, who somehow kept his focus and engagement steady and did not even look back at the sparring match.

That type of concentration could explain his dominance in the batter’s box.