Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics

The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross earlier on Monday.

The New York Yankees are acquiring right-hander Frankie Montas and right-handed reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland A’s, sources tell ESPN. First was Andrew Benintendi. Then was Scott Effross. And now the Yankees get Montas to join their rotation. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

It’s a huge get for the Yankees after they missed out on Luis Castillo, who was traded from the Reds to the Mariners over the weekend. After Castillo was taken off the table, the Yankees turned their sights towards a Montas deal, and were able to get it done with more than a day left before the Aug. 2 deadline.

Jack Curry of the YES Network revealed that the Yankees are sending a package including pitcher JP Sears, top pitching prospect Ken Waldichuk, as well as RHP Luis Medina and 2B Cooper Bowman.

For Montas and Trivino, Yankees parted with Sears, Waldichuk, Bowman and Medina. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) August 1, 2022

It’s a solid haul for the Athletics, but they failed to pry any of the Yankees’ crown jewels from the farm. It was widely anticipated that the Yankees would have to part with Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza in a trade to land Montas, but that didn’t end up being the case, as they acquired the star pitcher for far less.

This season, Montas has been solid for the Athletics. Through 19 starts, Montas has a 3.18 ERA with 109 strikeouts across 104.2 innings on the mound. He’s walked 28 batters on the season and has surrendered a total of 12 home runs.

As for Trivino, the veteran reliever has struggled in 2022, logging a 6.47 ERA across 39 relief appearances. He has 45 strikeouts in 32 innings, so he’s clearly capable of racking up K’s. The Yankees will hope that the 30-year-old can return to the form he displayed in the last two years, during which he kept his ERA below 4.00.