New York Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole was recently asked to name his all time dream starting rotation, which could include himself, per Chris Henderson. It should be noted that he wasn’t able to select any of his current teammates. Cole went on to name four legendary pitchers, including one who is still active in Justin Verlander of the New York Mets, video via Talkin’ Baseball.

“We’re gonna be nasty,” Cole said. “Nolan Ryan, Justin Verlander, Randy Johnson.”

Gerrit Cole then asked whether or not he’s in it, which Henderson confirmed he was.

“I’m in it, so we got four?” Cole continued. “I got one lefty, three righties… I need a different look. I’m probably going with… (Greg) Maddux or (Tom) Glavine. Probably Maddux, I’ll bet the splits are probably reversed to a certain extent.”

Gerrit Cole certainly took the question seriously, and it’s difficult to refute any of his selections. Selecting Justin Verlander is telling of how dominant Verlander truly is. Whenever an active player is chosen for an all time dream team, there’s no denying that player’s elite ability. Verlander struggled in his 2023 debut, but is fresh off a 2022 Cy Young award.

Cole, on the other hand, has impressed so far this season. He currently owns a sparkling 1.35 ERA through 46.2 innings pitched for the Yankees. Although New York has labored to open the year, Cole has unquestionably been a bright spot.

Gerrit Cole will look to lead the Yankees back to the top of the American League East as the season continues on.