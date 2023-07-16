Gerrit Cole has etched his name into the New York Yankees franchise record books, breaking lefty icon Ron Guidry's record of 23 career games with at least ten strikeouts, via ESPN Stats & Info.

Ron Guidry's career strikeout record stood the test of time for over 35 years — an incredible feat when you consider how many aces have donned the Yankees pinstripes over the years. Guidry's last game in which he recorded ten strikeouts came near the very end of his career on August 31st of 1987. The New York icon and Cy Young winner was renowned for being a workhorse and regularly pitching the entire game. In 1983, 21 of Guidry's 31 starts ended in complete games.

While Guidry's durability was impressive, it's shocking how quickly Gerrit Cole managed to beat his strikeout record. Despite having only pitched for the Yankees for roughly three combined full seasons, Cole still managed to break the record in a July 16 battle against the Rockies, where he struck out 11 batters over six innings.

Cole has been on fire as of late, getting the nod as the AL All-Star starter with a 9-2 record this season. Cole led the league in strikeouts last season and currently has the highest WAR of any pitcher in baseball. The eccentric ace has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing first half for the Yankees, who currently sit tied for last place with the Boston Red Sox in the AL East, which has proven to be the deepest division in baseball.

Cole, 32, should have plenty of time left to add to his record-breaking strikeout total, as he is currently under contract with the Yankees until 2028 and is showing no signs of slowing down.