Gerrit Cole’s message to Aaron Boone ahead of Yankees Game 5 proves he’s certifiably insane

The New York Yankees are set for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night, with both teams looking to keep their seasons alive in the elimination showdown. Gerrit Cole had a stunning message for Aaron Boone ahead of the game after arriving at the stadium, informing the Yankees manager that he is ready to pitch again on Monday despite throwing 110 pitches in the win on Sunday night, via Jack Curry of the YES Network.

This is just more evidence that Cole is nothing short of insane.

Despite giving it his all in the crucial Game 4 win just the night before, Cole informed Boone that he would be more than willing to step back onto the mound in a relief role if need be in Game 5. Of course, that’s something Boone and the Yankees would prefer to avoid, but the fact that Cole even offered his services on Monday is shocking.

It just shows the dedication Cole has to the Yankees and how badly he wants to see the team advance to the ALCS. Cole could have thrown 130 pitches on Monday and he’d still probably cruise into Boone’s office looking for another chance to make an impact on the series.

Cole pitched seven innings in Game 4, striking out eight batters and surrendering two earned runs on six hits. He walked one batter in the inning and allowed one home run, courtesy of Josh Naylor who let Cole hear all about it in the aftermath.

While 110 pitches is a remarkable toll on any pitcher’s arm, Cole seems more than willing to trot back out there on Monday night if the situation calls for it. While Boone will keep that in mind, there’s virtually no shot Gerrit Cole actually appears in Game 5 on Monday night.