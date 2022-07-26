Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton timeline for Achilles injury, revealed

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees placed slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with an Achilles injury. The news seemed to come out of nowhere, despite the fact that the Yankees slugger had missed three of the team’s first five games coming out of the All-Star break. It was previously reported that Stanton was dealing with general soreness and fatigue. Obviously, there was more at play.

According to MLB Yankees writer Bryan Hoch, Stanton had informed the team previously of the discomfort in his Achilles and asked for an MRI on Monday.

Giancarlo Stanton requested an MRI yesterday that showed tendinitis in his Achilles, according to Aaron Boone. The initial timeframe for his return is 2-3 weeks, though that’s just a loose estimate. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 26, 2022

The initial timeframe provided by Yankees manager Aaron Boone was two to three weeks. But that is considered to be a loose estimate. The transaction is retroactive to Sunday, July 24th.

This season, Giancarlo Stanton was having a solid year. He was among the league leaders with 24 home runs and 61 RBI’s. However, he’s hitting just .228 with .309 on-base percentage and just 40 runs.

The Stanton injury could not have come at a worse time for New York. The Houston Astros are suddenly breathing down their neck for home-field advantage through the American League playoffs. Entering play Tuesday, the Yankees are 66-31, two games ahead of the Astros. Houston has also taken five of seven against New York this season.

In Stanton’s absence, the Yankees are likely to give more playing time to Aaron Hicks and Matt Carpenter. New York signed Carpenter midway through the season and he has been a monster since joining the club with 14 home runs in just 93 at-bats.

This is still a developing situation and should be monitored closely.