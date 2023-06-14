Giancarlo Stanton sure loves playing against the New York Mets and pitcher Max Scherzer. The hulking New York Yankees slugger did not waste time flexing his muscle in the Subway Series that kicked off Tuesday night at Citi Field as he smashed a 408-feet solo homer off of Scherzer right in the very first inning of the series opener.

The Subway Series is underway… OH MY GOODNESS GIANCARLO STANTON 😱 (via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/iJgykYihLr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 13, 2023

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

Giancarlo Stanton now has 38 career HR vs the Mets, his most against any opponent and the most by any active player. 24 of them have come at Citi Field, 10 more than any other visitor. He’s now homered 4 times in his career off Max Scherzer, tied for the most by any batter.

Giancarlo Stanton has not been having much success so far this month of June, but his home run against Scherzer was a reminder of just how ridiculously potent he remains with the bat in his hand. Stanton entered the Mets game hitting just .143 with only a home run in June, but his huge blast Tuesday night could be the spark he needed to finally turn things around.

It would be a welcome sight for the Yankees if Giancarlo Stanton starts to show up with consistent production at the plate, especially with Aaron Judge injured. New York is lagging behind the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East division standings with the Toronto Blue Jays also breathing down their necks.

The Yankees and the Mets face for the second and last time in this series Wednesday night with the latter sending Justin Verlander to the mound. Giancarlo Stanton is 3-for-17 with two home runs in his career versus Verlander.