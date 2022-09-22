Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61

On Wednesday night, all eyes were on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. He is sitting on 60 home runs for the season, just one behind Roger Maris for the most in American League history. While he did not go deep vs. the Pirates, Yankees fans were treated nonetheless in a 14-2 rout.

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres made history of his own, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He joined Alex Rodriguez and Cliff Johnson as the third Yankees player during the divisional era (1969) to hit two home runs in the same inning. Rodriguez did it twice, accomplishing the feat in 2007 and 2009. Meanwhile, Johnson did so back in 1977.

Torres took Pirates reliever Miguel Yajuri deep for a solo shot to begin the eighth inning. New York would bat around and Torres then did it again, taking Eric Stout out for a three-run jack. It was his 22nd and 23rd home runs of the season. It’s been a bounce back season for the Yankees infielder, who hit just nine home runs last season.

Judge had a really good game again. He finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two runs in the big win. He led off the game with a double, just missing a pitch right down the heart of the plate.

The Yankees outfielder is going to garner all of the attention until he ties and or surpasses Maris. But as great as the home run chase is, Judge is having an even more special season than that. After Wednesday, he is leading in all three Triple Crown categories.

If Judge breaks Maris’ home run record the same season he wins a Triple Crown, this could go down as the greatest individual season ever. Not just in Yankees lure, but MLB as well.