The New York Yankees are moving on to the American League Championship Series, but not before Gleyber Torres could unleash one hilariously savage troll job of Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor. In the final out of Tuesday night’s 5-1 Yankees win over the Guardians, Torres “rocked the baby” after the final out of the game in a clear attempt to add insult to Cleveland’s injury and as payback for the gesture Naylor made in Game 4 after he hit a home run off of New York ace Gerrit Cole.

Gleyber Torres rocks the baby as the Yankees eliminate Cleveland pic.twitter.com/79oaDkhzs4 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 18, 2022

With the Yankees successfully taking care of business in the ALDS, they will not get the chance to face off with the Houston Astros, who clinched their own tickets to the ALCS after a sweep of the Seattle Mariners.

Torres had a pretty good game against the Guardians in the series-clincher. While he went hitless in three at-bats, he managed to draw two walks and parlayed those free passes into a couple of runs. Torres is hitting just .158 in the postseason to go with a .238 OBP and .158 SLG, but at least he has a chance to improve on those numbers with the Yankees still in the hunt for a World Series title.

The Yankees have not won the World Series since 2009, but behind the powerful bat of Aaron Judge and the performances of their key pitchers, they succeeded in winning the AL East and are now just a series win away from reaching baseball’s grandest stage.