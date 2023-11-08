Yankees owner gets brutally honest about New York's performance in the 2023 MLB season that saw the team miss the playoffs.

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner did not hold back in his assessment of his team's overall performance in the recently concluded 2023 MLB season.

“It was awful. We accomplished nothing. We didn’t win a division, didn’t make it to the playoffs, didn’t win a series in the playoffs, much less a championship,” Steinbrenner said during an online news conference on Tuesday. “The fans didn’t get anywhere close to what they deserved.”

The standard is always high for New York, so for Steinbrenner and Yankees fans to see the team struggle mightily and finish just fourth in the American League East division was tough, to say the least.

For the first time since 2016, the Yankees failed to even make it to the MLB playoffs, as they won just 82 games a season after they went 99-63 and reached the American League Championship Series. With the season they just had, the Yankees can be expected to be busy in the offseason, though, Aaron Boone will continue to be the club's manager for at least one more season, with Steinbrenner already making that decision.

Aaron Judge missing a ton of games due to injury hit the Yankees hard, but his absence also exposed New York's lack of quality production in the absence of their biggest offensive machine. Giancarlo Stanton, for one, hit just .191, and Anthony Rizzo only .244. The Yankees could have more huge decisions to make in the near future, with perhaps trades and free-agent signings.

In any case, Yankees fans are expecting more from the team in 2024.