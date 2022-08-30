Yankees’ Harrison Bader gets important injury update from Aaron Boone

New York Yankees trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader has yet to feature for the team since they traded for him in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery, who was dealt away in the trade, has been excellent since joining the Cardinals. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Bader’s injury on Tuesday, indicating that the defensive-minded outfielder could be nearing a return to action. Via Marly Rivera of ESPN, Boone revealed that the Yankees have begun ramping up Bader’s activity and could send him out for rehab games before long.

Harrison Bader has continued with his running progression and has started to hit off a tee. “He’s probably in a 10 day ramp up” before starting rehab games, per Aaron Boone. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) August 30, 2022

Boone indicated that Bader is progressing well in his running progression and even started hitting off of a tee. He also revealed that Bader will continue ramping up for about 10 more days before heading out on a rehab assignment.

It’s unclear how long Bader will need to play in rehab games before the Yankees activate to the MLB roster, but it seems as if, finally, the center fielder is nearing a debut for his new club. Bader has been sidelined since late June with a foot injury. He was injured when the Yankees acquired him from the Cardinals, but it was understood that Bader would be back before the end of the season.

In 2022, Bader has featured in 72 games, slashing .256/.303/.370 with 5 home runs, 15 RBI, and 21 stolen bases. The Yankees didn’t acquire him for his prowess at the plate, however, although they could certainly use a boost in that department right about now. It’s his glove the Yankees truly covet. Bader was a Gold Glover in 2021 and has been one of the premier defensive center fielders in the sport since debuting for the Cardinals back in 2017.