New York Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader is set to make his debut for the club on Tuesday after coming over in the Jordan Montgomery trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. Ahead of his team debut, Bader had a strong message for Yankees fans, quoting club legend Derek Jeter in the process.

Via Bryan Hoch, Bader revealed that his ultimate goal is to give the fans a reason to cheer.

Harrison Bader: “I think [Derek] Jeter said it best: ‘Fans boo because they want to cheer.’ I’m going to go out there and do my best to give them something to cheer for.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 20, 2022

“I think Derek Jeter said it best: ‘Fans boo because they want to cheer,'” said Bader. “I’m going to go out there and do my best to give them something to cheer for.”

If there’s one way to leave a good early impression on the passionate fan base it’s to quote Jeter. Now, he just needs to follow it up with results on the field.

His comments are a stark contrast to the pity party Aaron Hicks was having for himself in his own recent comments. While Bader is looking to inspire the Yankees fans and perform at a level that results in their support, Hicks is taking the opposite route, sulking about his lack of playing time and suggesting his future with the team is uncertain.

Bader had been sidelined with a foot injury since before he was traded by the Cardinals. The Yankees understood that he wouldn’t be available until September when they agreed to send Montgomery to St. Louis in exchange for Bader’s services. Yankees fans have been eagerly awaiting his debut ever since, and it’s finally taking place on Tuesday against the Pirates.

Here’s hoping that Harrison Bader can live up to the lofty expectations Yankees fans have for their players and earn those cheers he covets in the process.