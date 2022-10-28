Harrison Bader received a unique opportunity in 2022. Bader spent the first part of the season in St. Louis with the Cardinals where Albert Pujols was pursuing the 700 home run mark. He was later dealt to the New York Yankees ahead of the MLB trade deadline where he got to witness Aaron Judge set a new American League single season home run record. Harrison Bader recently discussed being teammates with both Pujols and Judge in 2022, per MLB Network.

“I mean, just to be in a clubhouse with (Albert) Pujols, let alone what he did after I left was just incredible,” Bader said. “To be in his presence was incredible.”

“And then you fast-forward, to be around (Aaron) Judge, what he did breaking the AL record,” Bader said. “From a baseball player, from a fan of the game, just tremendously grateful.”

Albert Pujols ended up reaching the 700 home run mark later in 2022. He is now 4th all-time in home runs, trailing only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth.

Meanwhile, Aaron Judge passed Roger Maris’ 61 home run total for the American League all time single season record.

Harrison Bader missed a significant portion of the 2022 campaign due to injury. But getting to witness both superstars’ greatness had to be quite the treat. However, Bader made his mark in the postseason with the Yankees. The outfielder caught fire and smashed 5 home runs in the playoffs. He played a pivotal role in New York’s ALDS victory and certainly cannot be blamed for their ALCS defeat.