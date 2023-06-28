The New York Yankees are getting back one of their top relievers right before the All-Star break as the team announced that righty Ian Hamilton was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. To open up a spot for Hamilton, the Yankees optioned pitcher Jhony Brito to Triple-A.

Hamilton has not pitched since May 16 after suffering a right groin strain. He was nearly untouchable before the injury, collecting a 1.23 ERA in 22 innings with 30 strikeouts. He currently has a 9.1 scoreless innings streak after not allowing a run in each of his last nine appearances.

Hamilton made 15 appearances across three different seasons from 2018-2022 with the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins, tossing 14.2 innings in the process. Finally getting a chance to be a mainstay in an MLB bullpen, Hamilton made the most of it before the injury and the Yankees have enough faith to plug him right back in after over a month's layoff.

Despite the absence of Hamilton, the Yankees bullpen has arguably been their best unit throughout the season. New York has the best collective bullpen ERA in the league at 2.84 and is one of two teams whose bullpen has allowed less than 100 earned runs this season.

It's unclear exactly what Ian Hamilton's role will be upon his return. He could get some save opportunities having converted his only one of the season, one of eight Yankees pitchers to do so. The likelier scenario would see Hamilton come in as a setup man or get a big out in the sixth or seventh inning after a starter is pulled. Regardless, the Yankees bullpen is better with him in it.