Is Aaron Judge playing in Game 2 of Yankees’ doubleheader vs. Rangers?

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge has not had an off-day since early August. As a result, some people around the MLB world believe that manager Aaron Boone should bench him for Game 2 of the Yankees’ doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. However, this would obviously cause no shortage of backlash as Judge pursues home run number 62, a mark that would give him the all-time American League single season home run lead. So is Judge in the lineup for Game 2 of the doubleheader?

Is Aaron Judge in the lineup for Yankees’ Game 2 against the Rangers?

Aaron Boone said Judge will likely be in the lineup, per Lindsey Adler. Boone has yet to submit an official lineup card, but the odds of him benching Judge amid the 62 home run chase are slim. Additionally, the Yankees have an MLB playoff Wild Card round bye. So Judge will have time to rest prior to the ALDS.

Aaron Judge has been stuck on 61 home runs for quite some time. But his inability to club home run No. 62 is not all his fault.

He has consistently been pitched around, as pitchers are understandably weary about giving him anything to hit. Baltimore Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins faced an NSFW chant after walking Judge over the weekend at Yankee Stadium. Aaron Boone later called out Watkins for not challenging Judge.

With all of this being said, it would be surprising to see Aaron Judge out of the Yankees’ Game 2 lineup. We will continue to monitor updates on his status as they are made available.

UPDATE: Bryan Hoch reports that Aaron Judge is leading off and playing right field in Game 2.