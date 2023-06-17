Despite not exuding the same excitement or animosity it did two decades ago, the rivalry between the New York Yankees (39-31) and Boston Red Sox (35-35) remains among the most nationally viewed in baseball. It does not matter if one is in third place and the other last, eyeballs will dart to the screen when these two foes battle on the diamond.

But not Saturday, unfortunately. Rainy conditions in Boston have forced the second of a three-game set to be postponed, according to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch. Fans will get a Sunday, Father's Day doubleheader instead. Perhaps the holiday and extra game could add more of a punch for those who believe this classic AL East clash has lost some sizzle.

The Red Sox are certainty enjoying this rivalry in 2023, winning three of the first four meetings. They decimated starting pitcher Domingo German in Friday night's 15-5 victory. Molten-hot Justin Turner blasted two home runs and six RBIs to quickly remove doubt from the outcome. American League Rookie of the Year candidate Masataka Yoshida got in on the scoring spree, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs.

Just like last Sunday, defensive miscues plagued New York. Even stalwart Josh Donaldson fell victim to a mental lapse in judgment and made an ill-advised attempt to get a runner out at second instead of the straightforward play at first. Gleyber Torres again looked out of sorts. All of these blunders were overshadowed by the scoreboard, but they are certainly things fans, and especially manager Aaron Boone, has to monitor.

In the big picture, the Yankees are still well above the Sox with a four-game lead that feels more secure than the number indicates. Their ceiling is severely hampered without superstar and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, though. His unclear timetable will have fans feeling very wary when they take a gander at the rest of the league standings.

That stress will only be compounded if their team loses back-to-back series to Boston. A double whammy on Sunday will be disastrous and might sound the Bronx panic alarms for the first time this season.