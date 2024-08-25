The New York Yankees have a storied and partially controversial history. Former Yankee superstar Alex Rodriguez is undoubtedly their best player to ever wear No. 13, but his steroid-marred legacy has prevented him from getting his jersey retired and honored in Monument Park.

However, Jazz Chisholm says that A-Rod isn't mad about him wearing his old number nowadays, via SNY.

“He just told me that he's glad I'm wearing the number, so it was kind of sick to hear that from A-Rod,” Chisholm said with a smile.

Chisholm has work to do to get to A-Rod's level, but the former Miami Marlin has done well in his 16 games since arriving in New York at the trade deadline, slashing .313/.353/.672 with seven homers, 12 RBI, and five stolen bases.

The 26-year-old has also looked the part at the hot corner, which was Rodriguez's position with the Yankees as well.

It may be nice for Chisholm to wear the legend's old number, but should New York finally retire it instead?

Alex Rodriguez deserves to be honored by the Yankees

Rodriguez, who's used to getting ignored by the Yankees, was giddy to attend the team's Old-Timers' Day on Saturday, via The New York Post's Zach Braziller.

“I was actually surprised that I got an invitation — honored, honored,” Rodriguez said. “Very happy, I told my daughter right away. It’s a great thrill. It is my first time back and I’m excited to be back. I’m very proud of my time in New York and I’m very proud to be a part of a championship team.”

Between his lies about steroid use, subsequent suspensions, and his personal conflicts with teammates like Derek Jeter, Rodriguez was a distraction during his time in New York. However, there's no denying that he's one of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

A-Rod slashed .283/.378/.523 with 351 homers and 1,096 RBI in 12 seasons with the Yankees. The 49-year-old is sixth on the team's all-time home run list and was an integral part of the 2009 championship team, which is still its most recent World Series appearance.

Fellow Yankee legend and current YES Network analyst David Cone wants to see Rodriguez' number retired.

“I think things like Monument Park and the Hall of Fame are meant to document the history of the game,” Cone said. “A-Rod is a big part of history, so I believe that you have to cover that part of it. You just can’t take a brush and make people disappear as if they didn’t exist or they didn’t have this incredible history. I think the fans would like to see it. If you took a fan poll, he would overwhelmingly get support.”

Rodriguez previously admitted that not being in Monument Park “bothers” him, but he knows it's out of his hands.

“I’ve thought about it. I would love to be in,” he said. “But obviously that’s not my decision. I honor everything about the New York Yankees, and it would be an honor.”

While Saturday's festivities don't guarantee anything, they were a step in the right direction. At a certain point, there's no need to continue punishing Rodriguez for his past errors. His impact on the game is cemented, whether MLB decision-makers want to admit it or not.

For now, though, Chisholm can continue enjoying his time as the next man up on New York's No. 13 mantle.