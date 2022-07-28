The trade that many fans in the Bronx have been hoping for has finally happened. Andrew Benintendi is now a member of the New York Yankees. The ex-Kansas City Royals hitter has been traded to the team for three minor league prospects. Benintendi will bring a big boost to a team slowly losing its grip on the American League throne in the last few games.

Lost in all the Andrew Benintendi hype in Yankees land, though, is Joey Gallo. Fans will recall that the prevailing rumor a few weeks ago was that the team would be trading the struggling left fielder for the prized Royals hitter. It came as a surprise, then, when Gallo was not included in the trade for Benintendi.

So, what’s next for Gallo ahead of the trade deadline? Well… apparently, the Yankees hitter is ready for whatever happens next. A source from NJ.com reported that the Yankees hitter is already “waiting for something to happen” before or during the deadline. The source also cited that Joey Gallo’s preferred destination is the San Diego Padres.

Gallo this season has been a train wreck for the Yankees. His struggles on the team date back to when he was moved to New York last year. After hitting at an average rate in Texas, Gallo struggled with his new team, hitting just .161. That atrocious average continued to the 2022 season, as he remained at the same rate this year.

At this point, the best option for both Gallo and the Yankees is for them to split up. It’s clearly not been working for both the team and the player. Hopefully, Gallo regains his previous form on his next team.