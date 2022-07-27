Yankees SP Jordan Montgomery stunningly questions Aaron Boone’s quick hook

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees began their subway series against the New York Mets. Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery was on the hill for the Yankees, which had typically been a good thing this year. Not Tuesday night.

After being spotted a two-run lead in the first inning, Montgomery quickly coughed it up. He allowed four runs on two home runs in the bottom of the first. After a 1-2-3 second inning, the veteran starter found himself in trouble again in the third. Montgomery allowed a leadoff double Starling Marte, who then scored on an error. Then the Yankees starter walked Pete Alonso and after getting Mark Canha to strikeout, Yankees manager Aaron Boone came out to remove him from the game.

It was not a surprise to anyone in attendance or likely watching on television. However, it appears that Montgomery himself was confounded by the decision.

Jordan Montgomery appears to ask Aaron Boone "why?" when he takes him out of the game: pic.twitter.com/WkGa9XSoc2 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 27, 2022

As Boone approaches the mound, you can see Montgomery clearly saying “Why.”

That’s a very curious question. After all, the Yankees starter did just give up five runs on five hits and a walk in just 2 1/3 innings. Montgomery needed 71 pitches to get seven outs. Maybe that’s why.

The Yankees would go on to lose, 6-3, dropping Montgomery’s record to 3-3 this season.

What’s more worrisome for Yankees fans is how close the Houston Astros are. Entering play Tuesday, New York held a slim two-game lead over Houston, who has won five of seven from the Yankees. Considering New York just placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL with an Achilles injury, panic is sure to set in a bit.