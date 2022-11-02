Jose Canseco blasts Yankees with wild Aaron Judge free agency take

The New York Yankees will be hoping to re-sign superstar slugger Aaron Judge to a massive extension this winter after he failed to put pen to paper before the 2022 campaign. After slugging an AL record 62 homers, Judge is in line for a historic payday and is already garnering lots of interest.

Well, Judge’s #1 fan, former Major Leaguer Jose Canseco, chimed in with his two pieces of advice on the matter. In his eyes, the Yankees fans failed to treat Judge with enough respect and because of that, he should leave the Big Apple ASAP:

“Aaron Judge you are the God of baseball and the New York fans would have easily crucified you at times get out of there ASAP.”

Strong take from Canseco. We all saw it, though. Despite keeping the Yankees afloat all season long, the Bronx Bombers fans booed him in the playoffs when he struggled. That just felt flat-out wrong after the type of year he had.

The Mets, Red Sox, Giants, and Dodgers are reportedly all eyeing the 30-year-old. Mookie Betts is even willing to move to second base in order to make room for Judge, who is a California native. But, he’s from the North, which has some thinking he could sign a massive contract with San Francisco.

If the Yankees fork out the money he wants and deserves along with the desired years, there is no question Judge will stay. The outfielder has said time and time again that he’d love to be in pinstripes for the rest of his career.

But, the jeers certainly didn’t help. It’s going to be very interesting to see what happens in the coming months.