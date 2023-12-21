Jose Trevino likes what he sees from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The 2023 season was a disappointing one for the New York Yankees. The Yankees really weren't that bad of a team, but the AL East was so good that it made them look a bit worse. The Yankees ended up missing the playoffs with an 82-80 record, and they finished in fourth place in the AL East. New York wants to get back into the postseason in 2024, and they know they have to do some work in the offseason to be ready for that.

One thing that the Yankees are doing is pursuing one of the hottest names in baseball: Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto is a Japanese professional baseball player, and he is a pitcher. Many of the top teams in the MLB are looking to sign Yamamoto, and the Yankees are one of them. Yankees catcher Jose Trevino recently discussed the matter, and he's extremely impressed with what he sees.

“He's a stud,” Jose Trevino said of Yoshinobu Yamamoto in a video posted to Twitter by Foul Territory. “Flat out stud. I've actually have been watching highlights of him for a while now.”

If Yamamoto does end up with the Yankees, Trevino is the one that will be catching for him, so it makes sense that he's familiar with the star pitcher. Getting Yamamoto would be massive for New York, but there are other teams working hard to get him.

Another team to keep an eye on is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers recently signed Shohei Ohtani to a massive contract, but Ohtani deferred the majority of salary so that LA can keep spending. They want to keep spending, and they want to spend on Yamamoto.

It's going to be interesting to see where Yamamoto ends up next year, but the Yankees are certainly one of the top teams in the running.