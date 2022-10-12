Even professional baseball players, who are supposed to be the best at their field, make inexplicable yet hilarious mistakes, which only become magnified under the bright lights of playoff baseball. New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was guilty of such a blunder, after he mistakenly thought he hit a ball out of the park during the bottom of the fifth inning of Game 1 of their ALDS tilt against the Cleveland Guardians.

However, the ball ricocheted off the top of the right field wall and back in play, and Guardians right fielder Oscar Gonzalez was quick to throw the ball back into the infield, and Donaldson proceeded to get caught trying to get back to safety on first base.

The game was tied 1-1 at that point in the contest, and squandering a potential extra-base hit due to a lapse in concentration could have been damaging to the Yankees’ hopes of taking the game.

Josh Donaldson thought he homered and got thrown out after trotting around first base pic.twitter.com/zw9gOJcNI1 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 12, 2022

Josh Donaldson will be thanking his lucky stars that he did not end up costing the Yankees the game, which they ended up winning in the end, thanks in large part to Anthony Rizzo’s two-run home run in the sixth inning that ended up cementing the decisive scoreline.

Harrison Bader will also steal headlines away from Donaldson, after he finally proved that the Yankees made the right decision trading Jordan Montgomery for him after he hit his first home run for the ballclub, tying the game in the third inning.

Still, Josh Donaldson’s blunder is exactly the kind of scenario old heads envision whenever they preach about upholding the unwritten rules of baseball. The laundry list of rules include not celebrating a home run too hard and running the basepaths with 100 percent effort all the time, things Donaldson neglected to do at the biggest stage of baseball where every play counts.

While the Yankees did not end up regretting the 36-year old’s actions in the end, Donaldson is too experienced for him to fall victim to these kinds of errors that could, at some point, prove to be the line that separates a win and a loss.