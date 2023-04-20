The New York Yankees will be without gargantuan slugger Giancarlo Stanton for some time due to a hamstring injury. To replace his production, or at least attempt to, the Yankees signed veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun to a minor league deal on Thursday, according to Mark Feinsand.

The Yankees will be Calhoun’s second team of 2023. He spent a month with the Seattle Mariners on a similar deal during spring training but opted out of his contract after failing to make the Opening Day roster. Calhoun played in 125 games with the Texas Rangers last season, sporting a .196/.257/.330 slash line with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Calhoun spent the bulk of his first 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. His career highlights include winning a Gold Glove Award in 2015 and hitting a career-best 33 home runs in 2019. He averaged 23 home runs and 72 RBIs a season from 2015-2019.

The Yankees have won two of three games without Giancarlo Stanton and sit at 11-7 on the young season. Stanton is off to a solid start to the season, clubbing four home runs and driving in 11. The Yankees expect to be without him for at least six weeks. Injuries have followed Stanton throughout his time in the Bronx. He has missed 261 games since 2019 and is set to miss more with his latest visit to the injured list.

The Yankees probably don’t expect Kole Calhoun to revert back to his old days and slug 20 homers this season. If he can make any sort of impact on the offense in Stanton’s absence, it will be a positive signing.