It was not a good night Thursday for Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at all. Severino, who got the start for the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, got wrecked by Gunnar Henderson and company in a 14-1 New York loss at home.

Despite the embarrassing loss for the Yankees and his utterly disastrous start, Luis Severino doesn't seem to lose belief in himself. However, he's also fully aware that he performed way below an acceptable level of late.

Via Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports:

A reserved Luis Severino said his confidence hasn't been shaken & that he's physically fine. Asked about the deep dives he's doing, he mentioned the possibility of tipping, but hasn't concluded that's definitely the cause.

“I'm not doing my job right now,” he added.

Luis Severino surrendered seven earned runs on 10 hits in just 2.2 innings in the loss to the Orioles. Somehow, he followed up his forgettable performance in an 11-4 road loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 1 with a worse one. Against the Cards, Severino gave up seven earned runs on nine hits in 4.0 innings.

After a great couple of starts to the 2023 MLB regular season, Severino has not seen his ERA go lower than 5.00. After the debacle versus Baltimore, Luis Severino has dropped to 1-4 with a dizzying 7.38 ERA and 1.80 WHIP through nine starts.

As for the Yankees, they are now 48-40 following back-to-back losses to Baltimore to close out the series in the Bronx. Up ahead for New York is a three-game set at home versus the Chicago Cubs before the All-Star break.