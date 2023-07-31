The New York Yankees came into Sunday night's game with the Baltimore Orioles with a chance to take both the weekend series and season series from their long-time rivals. They sent Luis Severino to the mound as their starter, but that decision turned out to be a huge miscalculation by Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

That's because the Orioles lit up Severino right from the start. Baltimore's Adley Rutschman, manning both the leadoff role and the DH position, lined a base hit to right field on the first pitch of the game. That set off the Orioles lineup, as they scored 6 runs in that first inning before Severino recorded his first out of the inning.

Damage was done by Anthony Santander, Ryan O'Hearn, Adam Frazier and Rutschman (in his second at bat of the inning), as the Orioles had seven runs by the time the first inning was over.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees attempted to chip away at the Baltimore advantage and scored three runs through their first seven at bats, but the Orioles added another 2 runs to keep the margin quite substantial

Luis Severino has struggled badly this year. He has a 7.49 earned run average through his first 12 starts of the season, and that is the worst mark in franchise history. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was interviewed on ESPN as the game progressed, and he blamed Severino's poor showing on his lack of location with the majority of his pitches. “It started on the first pitch of the game,” Boone lamented.

If the Yankees don't mount a memorable comeback in the Sunday night game, they will remain in last place in the American League East.