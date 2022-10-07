Matt Carpenter’s ALDS roster status as MLB playoffs near, per Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees could be getting a boost to their lineup when they start their American League Division Series next week because Matt Carpenter has a good chance to return to their roster.

Aaron Boone on Matt Carpenter: "I expect him to be on the roster" for the ALDS. Via @TMKSESPN on @ESPNNY98_7FM just now. #Yankees — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) October 6, 2022

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that he expects Carpenter to join his teammates as he returns to full health after suffering a fractured left foot August 9.

Carpenter was a huge pickup for the Yankees after they signed him in May and was immediately placed on the New York active roster. Carpenter played 47 games with the Yankees prior to his injury and he compiled a .312/.412/727 slash line with 15 home runs, 28 runs scored and 47 runs batted in.

The Yankees will face the winner of Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees will have homefield advantage in the best-of-5 series.

Matt Carpenter had played 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals from 2011 through the 2021 season. He was in the Texas Rangers minor league system prior to getting signed by the Yankees. In addition to his offensive contributions, Carpenter is a versatile player who can handle multiple positions.

He played first base, third base, left field and right field for the Yankees this season in addition to spending time as the designated hitter. His return to the lineup could have a positive impact since he has a long history of postseason play.

Carpenter has played 50 postseason games in his career, and he has compiled a .228/.304/.411 slash line with 6 home runs, 24 runs scored and 21 RBI.