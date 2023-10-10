New York Yankees pitcher Michael King has been one of the team's best arms out of the bullpen over the last two seasons, but he performed great in a stint as a starting pitcher at the end of the season — posting a 1.88 ERA in eight starts, leading to Aaron Boone saying that he expects King to be a part of the rotation in 2024. Michael King opened up on his outlook as he tries to solidify a starting spot for the Yankees.

“I've always said, it's almost more fun and more of a challenge if they do sign a couple guys and in spring training, [I'm] coming in and saying, ‘You're going to realize that I'm better than what you're putting out there,'” King said, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “That sounds cocky, but that's the approach you gotta have when you're trying to get the spot you want.”

It will be intriguing to see what the Yankees do with the rotation this offseason. As things stand, the rotation consists of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, Nestor Cortes and King. The Yankees have been rumored as potential suitors for Japanese superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the team could also bring back Frankie Montas on a low-risk deal after he missed the bulk of 2023 with a shoulder injury.

Regardless of if the Yankees add Yoshinobu Yamamoto or bring back Frankie Montas, it seems that King is going to be able to compete for a starting spot next spring for the Yankees and Aaron Boone.