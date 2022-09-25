Miguel Andujar lands with Pirates after DFA from Yankees

The New York Yankees made the surprising decision to DFA Miguel Andujar earlier this week, and now his tenure with the team has officially come to a close. Andujar was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, meaning he won’t return to the Yankees’ minor league system following the roster move. Any hope the Yankees had of the once-promising 27-year-old clearing waivers and re-joining the organization were dashed after the Pirates announced the roster move on Sunday.

We have claimed INF/OF Miguel Andújar off waivers from the New York Yankees. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 25, 2022

Andujar could be a valuable pickup for the Pirates, who are still very far from contention. The Yankees never gave him a true opportunity to work his way back into the mix following the labrum tear and subsequent surgery that cost him nearly the entire 2019 season.

In 2018, Andujar featured in 149 games for the Yankees and looked like the future at third base. He slashed .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs and 92 RBI, but only managed to play in 12 games in 2019 before undergoing the season-ending surgery.

Since then, Andujar has featured in a total of 105 games for the Yankees, logging a .573 OPS during that span with just 8 home runs across 359 at-bats.

He’ll be hopeful of reviving his career after latching on in Pittsburgh on a Pirates team very much in rebuild mode. It’s unclear precisely what capacity the Pirates plan to utilize him in, but it could be a sneaky good pickup for the NL Central if Andujar can restore some of the form he displayed in 2018.

The Yankees did not figure to roster Miguel Andujar in the playoffs, and with all of his options having been used up, the team DFA’d the infielder/outfielder earlier in the week.