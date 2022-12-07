It may have been been an anxiety-riddled process, but the New York Yankees finally got their man. On Wednesday morning, Aaron Judge and the Yankees agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal, keeping Judge in pinstripes until 2031. After hitting 62 home runs in 2022, Judge was bound to get paid handsomely in free agency, and get paid handsomely he did, especially after a bidding war ensued between the Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.

Judge may end up not being worth his $40 million AAV at the tail-end of his contract, but Yankees fans will not care. The 30-year old outfielder is a bonafide New York star, and losing him would have been crushing to a fanbase exhilarated by his slugging exploits throughout the 2022 campaign. Thus, Yankees fans were out celebrating on Twitter, as Judge, barring an unlikely trade in the future, seems poised to spend the rest of his career in pinstripes.

Aaron Judge received such an incredible windfall, proving that betting on yourself could really pay off big time. Fans will remember how Judge declined the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million offer before the 2022 season began. The 6’7 outfielder then proceeded to put up one of the best seasons in MLB history and now he’s been rewarded with the biggest baseball free-agent contract of all time.

Some fans remained cynical, however. Aaron Judge will have to maintain elite levels of production deep into his career to make his huge contract palatable towards the end. Nevertheless, the Yankees had no other recourse but to re-sign Judge, especially when he was a legitimate flight risk.

Meanwhile, Giants fans felt especially hard done by Aaron Judge’s decision. Reports over the past weeks have linked the 30-year old outfielder incessantly to a move to San Francisco, but Judge preferred to stay within the friendly hitting confines of Yankee Stadium instead.

RECOMMENDED
Yankees, Giants, Aaron Judge

RUMOR: Giants’ next targets after losing out on Aaron Judge sweepstakes

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Aaron Judge Yankees contract deal

Aaron Judge sticks with Yankees for 9-year, $360 million deal

R.P. Salao ·

Jameson Taillon, David Ross, Jed Hoyer, Cubs, Yankees, Brian Cashman

Cubs looking to twist dagger on Yankees with Jameson Taillon chase

Jedd Pagaduan ·

It remains to be seen how Judge’s huge contract works out in the end. One thing’s for sure: Judge will be a Yankee for the foreseeable future and fans will be treated to his nightly power exploits until his inevitable decline.