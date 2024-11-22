When the 2024 regular season came to an end, there appeared to be little doubt that Aaron Judge of the American League champion New York Yankees would come away with the American League Most Valuable Player Award when the honors were handed out. That conclusion came to fruition Thursday night when Judge won his second MVP Award by a unanimous vote.

Judge won his first MVP following the 2022 season, beating out current National League MVP Shohei Ohtani when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels. Judge belted 58 home runs for the Bronx Bombers, and that figure led Major League Baseball. He also led the majors with 144 runs batted in and OPS with a mark of 1.159.

Judge was listed first on all 30 ballots as selected by the Baseball Writers Association of America. Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals was second, finishing in that position on all 30 ballots. Judge's teammate, Juan Soto, finished third in the MVP race, ahead of Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians.

Judge honored by baseball world after gaining unanimous honor

Judge's first MVP Award came after he broke the American League record for home runs, besting former Yankee legend Roger Maris's mark of 61 home runs when he hit 62 long balls. While he did not exceed that mark this time around, he did have excellent offensive numbers in most other categories. He slashed .322/.458/.701 while hitting behind Soto in the Yankees lineup.

Former Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia, one of the leading candidates on this year's Hall of Fame ballot, posted his congratulations for winning the honor. Yankees legend Derek Jeter made the announcement, and Judge became the second Yankee to win the MVP Award unanimously. The other Yankee was Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle, who gained that honor following his Triple Crown season in 1956.