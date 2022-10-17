Nestor Cortes could save the day for Yankees in Game 5 vs. Guardians

The New York Yankees could use Nestor Cortes in Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians, per Lindsey Adler. Adley reports that Aaron Boone said Cortes may be used in a relief role if necessary for New York. Jameson Taillon will draw the start, but Cortes will be a valuable weapon out of the bullpen.

Cortes, nor Shane Bieber for that matter, are starting Game 5 since they both pitched on Friday. Game 2 was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved back a day due to rain. Had Nestor Cortes and Shane Bieber started on Thursday, they may have been able to start Game 5. Nevertheless, both pitchers will be relief options in this win or go home affair.

Nestor Cortes, a 2022 All-Star, pitched a decent game on Friday. The left-hander lasted 5 innings on the mound while surrendering 2 earned runs and giving up 6 hits. He also struck out 3 and walked 3 in his outing.

The Yankees’ bullpen features no shortage of question marks. Fellow left-hander Wandy Peralta may not be available after pitching in both games over the weekend. Nestor Cortes’s presence will be crucial if this ends up being a competitive game.

Cortes finished the 2022 campaign with a sparkling 2.44 ERA. He will likely draw AL Cy Young consideration. Injuries hampered him down the stretch, but he still enjoyed a tremendous season.

Aaron Boone won’t hesitate to turn to Nestor Cortes in a late game situation. Boone’s job may realistically be on the line if the Yankees can’t get past the Guardians in the ALDS, so he is going to do all he can to win.